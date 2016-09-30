Skip to main content
Structural Transformation in the OECD

Digitalisation, Deindustrialisation and the Future of Work
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr068802f7-en
Authors
Thor Berger, Carl Benedikt Frey
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Berger, T. and C. Frey (2016), “Structural Transformation in the OECD: Digitalisation, Deindustrialisation and the Future of Work”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 193, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr068802f7-en.
