States of fragility and official development assistance

This paper analyses official development assistance (ODA) to the 57 fragile contexts in the 2020 OECD fragility framework. ODA is a crucial, reliable resource for these fragile contexts and an indispensable part of their journey to sustainable development and peace. DAC members spent 63% of their net, country-allocable ODA in these contexts in 2018. Striving to protect this ODA, especially in light of the economic consequences of coronavirus (COVID-19), will be important to maintain sustainable development progress in fragile contexts as the ‘Decade of Action’ begins for Agenda 2030.