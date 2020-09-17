Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

States of fragility and official development assistance

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/44bbde61-en
Authors
Harsh Desai
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Desai, H. (2020), “States of fragility and official development assistance”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/44bbde61-en.
Go to top