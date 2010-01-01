The paper draws from already published material. In fact, a reader already familiar with the congestion charging literature will find few completely new findings or insights. The contribution of the paper is rather the selection of the most relevant, interesting, important and sometimes surprising facts, insights, findings, advice and conclusions for policymakers, out of a vast literature on congestion charging in general and Stockholm in particular.
So You're Considering Introducing Congestion Charging?
Here's what you need to know
Working paper
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024