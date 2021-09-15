Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Shipbuilding policy and market developments in selected economies

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5872e0cf-en
Authors
Laurent Daniel, Changhoon Lee, Judith Spieth
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Daniel, L., C. Lee and J. Spieth (2021), “Shipbuilding policy and market developments in selected economies”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 119, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5872e0cf-en.
Go to top