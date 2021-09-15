This report presents shipbuilding market developments of nine of the largest shipbuilding economies which are not members of the OECD Council Working Party on Shipbuilding (WP6). Over the last 20 years, the share of these economies in global ship deliveries has been increasingly driven by the rapid growth of Chinese ship completions and reached 43.7% of global completions in 2020. The report also provides an overview of support measures taken by selected WP6 non-members. Using public sources, over the period March 2020 to March 2021, these economies appeared to employ a total of 21 support measures, with the most frequently used measure being protection of the domestic market. Of these economies, the People’s Republic of China used the largest number of support measures, followed by the United States.
Shipbuilding policy and market developments in selected economies
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Abstract
