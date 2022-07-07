Shipbuilding policy and market developments in selected economies 2022

The past two decades have seen steady growth in global ship deliveries by countries that are not members of the OECD Council Working Party on Shipbuilding (WP6). Non-WP6 economies made up 47.4% of worldwide deliveries in 2021, mostly driven by the rapid growth of Chinese ship completions that reached a share of 41.1% of global completions. This report presents information on shipbuilding market developments in eleven of the largest non-WP6 shipbuilding economies and provides an overview of their support measures to the sector.