Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Ship finance practices in major shipbuilding economies

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e0448fd0-en
Authors
Laurent Daniel, Cenk Yildiran
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Daniel, L. and C. Yildiran (2019), “Ship finance practices in major shipbuilding economies”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 75, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e0448fd0-en.
Go to top