Shifting towards Low Carbon Mobility Systems

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvzrjggnhh-en
Authors
Aimée Aguilar Jaber, Daniela Glocker
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Aguilar Jaber, A. and D. Glocker (2015), “Shifting towards Low Carbon Mobility Systems”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2015/17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvzrjggnhh-en.
