Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

SHA-Based Health Accounts in 13 OECD Countries - Country Studies - Turkey

National Health Accounts 2000
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/512137774003
Authors
Mehtap Kartal, Huseyin Ozbay, Halil Erkan Eristi
Tags
OECD Health Technical Papers

Cite this content as:

Kartal, M., H. Ozbay and H. Eristi (2004), “SHA-Based Health Accounts in 13 OECD Countries - Country Studies - Turkey: National Health Accounts 2000”, OECD Health Technical Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/512137774003.
Go to top