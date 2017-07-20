Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Select Legal Considerations for Shared Automated Driving

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/db3cb621-en
Authors
Bryant Walker Smith
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Walker Smith, B. (2017), “Select Legal Considerations for Shared Automated Driving”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/db3cb621-en.
Go to top