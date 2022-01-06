Skip to main content
Seismic Probabilistic Safety Assessment for Nuclear Facilities

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2f615893-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
CSNI Technical Opinion Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2022), “Seismic Probabilistic Safety Assessment for Nuclear Facilities”, CSNI Technical Opinion Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2f615893-en.
