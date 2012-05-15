Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Nuclear Licensee Organisational Structures, Resources and Competencies

Determining Their Suitability
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f5414541-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
CSNI Technical Opinion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2012), “Nuclear Licensee Organisational Structures, Resources and Competencies: Determining Their Suitability”, CSNI Technical Opinion Papers, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f5414541-en.
Go to top