Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

LOCA Criteria Basis and Test Methodology

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7d0677ab-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
CSNI Technical Opinion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2011), “LOCA Criteria Basis and Test Methodology”, CSNI Technical Opinion Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7d0677ab-en.
Go to top