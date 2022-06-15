Skip to main content
Applicability of Nuclear Fuel Safety Criteria to Accident-Tolerant Fuel Designs

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cc408bd9-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
CSNI Technical Opinion Papers
Edited by Agence pour l'énergie nucléaire
Cite this content as:

NEA (2022), “Applicability of Nuclear Fuel Safety Criteria to Accident-Tolerant Fuel Designs”, CSNI Technical Opinion Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cc408bd9-en.
