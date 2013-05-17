Skip to main content
Defence in Depth of Electrical Systems

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6baa4ad0-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
CSNI Technical Opinion Papers
OECD/NEA (2013), “Defence in Depth of Electrical Systems”, CSNI Technical Opinion Papers, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6baa4ad0-en.
