Fire Probabilistic Safety Assessments for Nuclear Power Plants

2019 Update
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2581e46c-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
CSNI Technical Opinion Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2019), “Fire Probabilistic Safety Assessments for Nuclear Power Plants: 2019 Update”, CSNI Technical Opinion Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2581e46c-en.
