Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Better Nuclear Plant Maintenance: Improving Human and Organisational Performance

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4a7d0a32-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
CSNI Technical Opinion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2009), “Better Nuclear Plant Maintenance: Improving Human and Organisational Performance”, CSNI Technical Opinion Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4a7d0a32-en.
Go to top