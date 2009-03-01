Security concerns are high on the political agenda in many countries because of the widespread perception that security is increasingly threatened by intentional malicious acts including terrorist attacks. While terrorism has a long history and measures to maintain and improve security are in place, major events – including but not limited to the 9/11 attacks – have triggered stronger action to improve security. In this context, much attention goes to maintaining secure transport for two reasons. First, many transport facilities and vehicles are appealing targets for terrorist attacks because of the concentration of potential victims. Second, transport can act as a conveyor for terrorist attacks, e.g. by moving weapons into ports or by turning airplanes into weapons. In both cases, the difficulties in protecting the many potential targets while maintaining smooth transport operations strengthens the appeal of transport targets.
Security,Risk Perception and Cost-Benefit Analysis
Working paper
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024