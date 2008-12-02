Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Security and Risk-Based Models in Shipping and Ports

Review and Critical Analysis
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/228863484281
Authors
Khalid Bichou
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bichou, K. (2008), “Security and Risk-Based Models in Shipping and Ports: Review and Critical Analysis”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2008/20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/228863484281.
Go to top