Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Revisiting the Cost of the Stockholm Congestion Charging System

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp68xl8kc-en
Authors
Carl Hamilton
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hamilton, C. (2010), “Revisiting the Cost of the Stockholm Congestion Charging System”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2010/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp68xl8kc-en.
Go to top