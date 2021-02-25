Managing the growth of urban traffic is vital for improving the liveability of our cities. This report examines how governments can encourage citizens to use alternatives to private cars in order to reduce car dependency, regardless of how they are powered or who drives them. The report analyses fiscal policies and other instruments for managing urban traffic and correcting current policy biases that favour automobile travel over more sustainable and affordable transport options. It also reviews international experience in co-ordinating transport planning with land-use development and in allocating space to walking and cycling in order to make transport more efficient and streets less congested.
Reversing Car Dependency
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
