This report examines how new app-based mobility services can be effectively regulated. High-quality regulations are essential to ensure that ridesourcing, dockless bikeshare, e-scooters and other innovative forms of urban mobility deliver their full benefits for society. They are also crucial to guarantee safety, address environmental concerns and ensure consumer protection. But inappropriate regulation will deny citizens welfare benefits and stifle development of services that may contribute to a more sustainable transport system.
Regulating App-Based Mobility Services
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
