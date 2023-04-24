New app-based mobility services have transformed urban passenger transport and goods delivery services. As elsewhere, they have boomed in Southeast Asia, where they have gone largely unregulated. This report investigates regulatory approaches to balance consumer and societal welfare. It looks at how to address safety issues and negative externalities without dissuading innovative business models. It also addresses the impact of Covid-19 on these mobility services to help countries develop their pandemic recovery strategies. This report presents a set of principles for the regulation of both passenger transport and delivery services in ASEAN member states.
Regulating App-based Mobility Services in ASEAN
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024