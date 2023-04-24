Regulating App-based Mobility Services in ASEAN

New app-based mobility services have transformed urban passenger transport and goods delivery services. As elsewhere, they have boomed in Southeast Asia, where they have gone largely unregulated. This report investigates regulatory approaches to balance consumer and societal welfare. It looks at how to address safety issues and negative externalities without dissuading innovative business models. It also addresses the impact of Covid-19 on these mobility services to help countries develop their pandemic recovery strategies. This report presents a set of principles for the regulation of both passenger transport and delivery services in ASEAN member states.