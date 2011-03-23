These three Programming Notes build on the 2009 publication entitled Armed Violence Reduction: Enabling Development. These three notes cover: armed violence in urban areas, youth and armed violence, and linkages between armed violence reduction and security system reform.
Reducing the Involvement of Youth in Armed Violence
Programming Note
Report
Conflict and Fragility
Share
Abstract
