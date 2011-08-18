Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

From Power Struggles to Sustainable Peace

Understanding Political Settlements
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264116498-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Conflict and Fragility
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), From Power Struggles to Sustainable Peace: Understanding Political Settlements, Conflict and Fragility, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264116498-en.
Go to top