Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Preventing and Reducing Armed Violence in Urban Areas

Programming Note
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264107199-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Conflict and Fragility
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), Preventing and Reducing Armed Violence in Urban Areas: Programming Note, Conflict and Fragility, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264107199-en.
Go to top