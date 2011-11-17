The Monitoring Survey of the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations provides one of the only sources of evidence of development impact in fragile and conflict-affected states. Based on 13 national consultations and using a mixed methods approach, the survey has catalysed dialogue among national and international stakeholders and contributed to deepening consensus on key goals and priorities. This report synthesises main findings and recommendations from across these 13 countries, providing evidence from the ground of what works and what doesn’t.
International Engagement in Fragile States
Can't We Do Better?
Report
Conflict and Fragility
Abstract
