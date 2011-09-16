Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Investing in Security

A Global Assessment of Armed Violence Reduction Initiatives
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264124547-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Development Programme, Geneva Declaration Secretariat
Tags
Conflict and Fragility
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/UNDP/Geneva Declaration Secretariat (2011), Investing in Security: A Global Assessment of Armed Violence Reduction Initiatives, Conflict and Fragility, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264124547-en.
Go to top