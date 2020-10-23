This paper discusses Norway’s zero-growth objective for passenger car traffic. It focuses on Oslo’s experience with removing parking space, improving walking and cycling conditions and reducing road capacity on main motorways. The paper highlights the effectiveness of reallocating road and street space to achieving more sustainable uses, reducing car-dependency and lowering traffic volumes.
Reallocation of Road and Street Space in Oslo
Measures for Zero Growth in Urban Traffic
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024