Reallocation of Road and Street Space in Oslo

Measures for Zero Growth in Urban Traffic
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6d7e9f43-en
Authors
Aud Tennøy, Oddrun Helen Hagen
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Tennøy, A. and O. Hagen (2020), “Reallocation of Road and Street Space in Oslo: Measures for Zero Growth in Urban Traffic”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6d7e9f43-en.
