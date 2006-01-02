These fact sheets present the radioactive waste management programmes of 20 OECD/NEA member countries. They include information about the sources, types and quantities of waste as well as how and by whom they are managed. References for further information are also provided for each country.
Radioactive Waste Management Programmes in OECD/NEA Member Countries
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
9 March 2022
-
4 February 2022
-
20 January 2022
-
8 January 2021
-
-
7 January 2021
-
17 August 2020
-
24 March 2020
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023