Socio-economic cost-benefit analysis (CBA) is a powerful framework that can be very useful to governments making investment decisions. However the standard application of transport CBA has room for improvement. This paper describes efforts to improve the quality of transport CBA and its applicability to decision making. Three areas are addressed in detail: strategies for making the most of CBA, valuing and forecasting reliability benefits, and capturing wider economic impacts. The report is based on the papers and discussions at a Roundtable meeting of 30 experts held in Paris in November 2015. Roundtable participants took the view that a multi-faceted approach is needed to address the shortfalls; CBA theory and practice need to be gradually expanded to incorporate more impacts in the rigorous valuation and forecasting framework; and CBA results need to be more effectively linked to other criteria in the broader decision-making framework, including by bringing in a more diverse evidence base.
Quantifying the Socio-Economic Benefits of Transport
Roundtable Summary and Conclusions
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024