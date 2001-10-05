Public Sector Leadership for the 21st Century

In an era of globalisation, decentralisation, and knowledge-based economies, governments are having to reshape public sector leadership to cope with new challenges. This environment requires new roles for public sector leaders including change agents, promoters of enhanced performance, co-ordinators of government policies, and keepers of public service values.



Many governments of OECD Member countries are developing new public sector leadership models. This is the first report to examine key leadership issues across OECD Member countries, including the strategies and practices governments are adopting, and the lessons from country experiences so far.

