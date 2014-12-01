Skip to main content
Public Private Partnerships for Transport Infrastructure :

Renegotiations, How to Approach Them and Economic Outcomes
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw1kn72gs0-en
Authors
Dejan Makovsek, Stephen Perkins, Bjorn Hasselgren
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Makovsek, D., S. Perkins and B. Hasselgren (2014), “Public Private Partnerships for Transport Infrastructure :: Renegotiations, How to Approach Them and Economic Outcomes”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2014/25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw1kn72gs0-en.
