Creativity is widely accepted as being an important outcome of schooling. Yet there are many different views about what it is, how best it can be cultivated in young people and whether or how it should be assessed. And in many national curricula creativity is only implicitly acknowledged and seldom precisely defined. This paper offers a five dimensional definition of creativity which has been trialled by teachers in two field trials in schools in England. The paper suggests a theoretical underpinning for defining and assessing creativity along with a number of practical suggestions as to how creativity can be developed and tracked in schools. Two clear benefits of assessing progress in the development of creativity are identified: 1) teachers are able to be more precise and confident in developing young people’s creativity, and 2) learners are better able to understand what it is to be creative (and to use this understanding to record evidence of their progress). The result would seem to be a greater likelihood that learners can display the full range of their creative dispositions in a wide variety of contexts.
Progression in Student Creativity in School
First Steps Towards New Forms of Formative Assessments
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
3 June 2024
-
Working paper16 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
-
Working paper26 March 2024
-
20 March 2024
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Report1 March 2024
-
15 February 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
16 June 2023
-
-
31 October 2022