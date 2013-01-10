Skip to main content
Progression in Student Creativity in School

First Steps Towards New Forms of Formative Assessments
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dp59msdwk-en
Authors
Bill Lucas, Guy Claxton, Ellen Spencer
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lucas, B., G. Claxton and E. Spencer (2013), “Progression in Student Creativity in School: First Steps Towards New Forms of Formative Assessments”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dp59msdwk-en.
