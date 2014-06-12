Skip to main content
Pricing and competition in Specialist Medical Services

An Overview for South Africa
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2lpxcrhd5-en
Authors
Ankit Kumar, Grégoire de Lagasnerie, Frederica Maiorano, Alessia Forti
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kumar, A. et al. (2014), “Pricing and competition in Specialist Medical Services: An Overview for South Africa”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 70, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2lpxcrhd5-en.
