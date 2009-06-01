Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Portugal's Secondary School Modernisation Programme

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/223646614356
Authors
Teresa V. Heitor, José M. R. Freire da Silva
Tags
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Heitor, T. and J. Freire da Silva (2009), “Portugal's Secondary School Modernisation Programme”, CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments, No. 2009/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223646614356.
Go to top