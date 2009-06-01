The aim of the Secondary School Modernisation Programme, being implemented in Portugal by Parque Escolar, EPE, is based on the pursuit of quality and makes Portuguese education a potential international benchmark. This paper discusses the strategies adopted to reorganise school spaces. It describes the conceptual model and highlights the solutions proposed for libraries, science teaching spaces and museum units.
Portugal's Secondary School Modernisation Programme
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Abstract
