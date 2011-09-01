Many schools around the world are struggling in the face of reduced funding and fluctuating enrolments. Often, the solution to this unhappy equation is quite simply to shut down facilities. But when all the costs of closing a school are considered – financial, material and human – implementing this policy calls for caution.
Have all the Costs of Closing a School Been Considered?
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 April 2012
-
Working paper1 April 2012
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 September 2011
-
Working paper1 September 2011
Related publications
-
26 April 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
-
29 February 2024
-
Working paper16 February 2024