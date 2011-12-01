Skip to main content
The Future of the Physical Learning Environment

School Facilities that Support the User
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0lkz2d9f2-en
Marko Kuuskorpi, Nuria Cabellos González
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Kuuskorpi, M. and N. Cabellos González (2011), “The Future of the Physical Learning Environment: School Facilities that Support the User”, CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments, No. 2011/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0lkz2d9f2-en.
