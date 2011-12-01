This paper presents the conclusions of a study, carried out in collaboration with schools in six European countries, which focused on tomorrow’s physical learning environments. It resulted in the creation of a learning space model that is flexible, modifiable and sustainable while supporting the teaching and learning processes.
The Future of the Physical Learning Environment
School Facilities that Support the User
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Abstract
