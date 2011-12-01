What is the impact of school infrastructure on the well-being of students in Flemish secondary schools? A study, commissioned by AGIOn (the Flemish agency that subsidises school buildings), investigated the impact of educational spaces on their users and set out to identify empirical evidence supporting the importance of school infrastructure on the well-being of students in secondary schools.
Well-Being at School
Does Infrastructure Matter?
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Abstract
