Managing contemporary campuses and taking decisions that will impact on those of tomorrow is a complex task for universities worldwide. It involves strategic, financial, functional and physical aspects as well as multiple stakeholders. This article summarises the conclusions of a comprehensive PhD research project which was enriched with lessons learned in the aftermath of a fire which destroyed the author's workplace. The replacement building allowed her to put her theories and concepts into practice.
Managing the University Campus
Exploring Models for the Future and Supporting Today's Decisions
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Abstract
