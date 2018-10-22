This report identifies policy priorities, megatrends and pressing issues regarding the decarbonisation of urban passenger transport. It presents the results of an expert survey on important challenges in the area and summarises the findings of a workshop with 36 experts from 12 countries regarding strategies for the transition to carbon-neutral urban passenger transport.
Policy Priorities for Decarbonizing Urban Public Transport
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024