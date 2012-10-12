Road networks are important lifelines for modern societies. Social prosperity and economic development are directly related to mobility and accessibility of communities and are, therefore, highly dependent upon the existence of high quality road networks. Currently, roadways are the dominant mode of transport, particularly in developed countries. In Europe for instance, over 75% of ground freight transportation is by road, while road passenger transport exceeds 80% (Eurostat, 2012). According to Urban Audit (Urban Audit, 2012), private vehicle usage for work related journeys in major European cities exceeds 40% in most cases, while the same figure for US cities is over 70%. Further, despite worldwide efforts for promoting sustainability and environmentally ‘friendly’ modes, road users tend to increase on a global scale, as developing countries gradually enter the world of motorization (Pucher et al., 2007).
Performance Measurement in the Road Sector
A Cross-Country Review of Experience
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024