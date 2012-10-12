Skip to main content
Performance Measurement in the Road Sector

A Cross-Country Review of Experience
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv40pcjh-en
Authors
Matthew G. Karlaftis, Konstantinos Kepaptsoglou
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Karlaftis, M. and K. Kepaptsoglou (2012), “Performance Measurement in the Road Sector: A Cross-Country Review of Experience”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2012/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv40pcjh-en.
