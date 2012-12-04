Skip to main content
Peak Travel, Peak Car and the Future of Mobility

Evidence, Unresolved Issues, and Policy Implications, and a Research Agenda
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c1s3l876d-en
Authors
Phil Goodwin
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Goodwin, P. (2012), “Peak Travel, Peak Car and the Future of Mobility: Evidence, Unresolved Issues, and Policy Implications, and a Research Agenda”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2012/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c1s3l876d-en.
