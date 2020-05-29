Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Parking Prices and Availability, Mode Choice and Urban Form

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/04ae37c3-en
Authors
Sofia F. Franco
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Franco, S. (2020), “Parking Prices and Availability, Mode Choice and Urban Form”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/04ae37c3-en.
Go to top