Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Overcoming Border Bottlenecks

The Costs and Benefits of Trade Facilitation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264056954-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Studies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Overcoming Border Bottlenecks: The Costs and Benefits of Trade Facilitation, OECD Trade Policy Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264056954-en.
Go to top