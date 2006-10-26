Skip to main content
Liberalisation and Universal Access to Basic Services

Telecommunications, Water and Sanitation, Financial Services, and Electricity
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264028685-en
OECD, The World Bank
OECD Trade Policy Studies
OECD/The World Bank (2006), Liberalisation and Universal Access to Basic Services: Telecommunications, Water and Sanitation, Financial Services, and Electricity, OECD Trade Policy Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264028685-en.
