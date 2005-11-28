Trade that Benefits the Environment and Development

This collection of studies is intended as a practical tool to help negotiators navigate the numerous, complex issues that have arisen in international discussions over liberalising trade in environmental goods and services. In addition to explaining the background to the two earlier lists of environmental goods (stemming from separate efforts by the OECD and by the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation Forum), the different chapters:

Explore various practical issues related to the classification of environmental goods, including "dual use" goods.

Provide concrete examples of synergies between trade in environmental services and environmental goods.

Synthesise the findings of various country studies on environmental goods and services undertaken by the OECD and other inter-governmental organisations.