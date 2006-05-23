The prospect of further trade liberalisation sometimes attracts a noisy public discourse, particularly with respect to the possible implications for developing countries. This volume considers trade and development from an economic perspective, aiming to examine these emotive issues using empirical approaches and dispassionate analysis. What are the potential welfare impacts on developing countries from further liberalisation? What economic adjustments would such liberalisation entail? What policy options exist for developing countries seeking to seize on new market opportunities while responding to the associated structural challenges? Trading Up: Economic Perspectives on Development Issues in the Multilateral Trading System delivers new insights from the latest OECD and World Bank research on these questions and related topics.
Trading Up
Economic Perspectives on Development Issues in the Multilateral Trading System
Report
OECD Trade Policy Studies
Abstract
