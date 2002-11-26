OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2002

The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises are recommendations to multinational enterprises on their business conduct in such areas as labour, environment, consumer protection and the fight against corruption. The recommendations are made by the 37 adhering governments and, although they are not binding, governments are committed to promoting their observance. This book provides an account of what the 37 adhering governments have been doing to enhance the contribution of the Guidelines to the improved functioning of the global economy. It also provides an overview of the challenges for multinational enterprises of managing their supply chains and their relations with other business partners in a responsible manner.