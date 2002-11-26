Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2002

Focus on Responsible Supply Chain Management
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/mne-2002-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2002: Focus on Responsible Supply Chain Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/mne-2002-en.
Go to top