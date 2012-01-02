Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2011

This report enhances the transparency, accountability and public visibility of the Guidelines for MNEs, one of the OECD's most successful instruments, and more particularly the major improvements brought about by the 2011 Update, and highlights the outcome of the 2011 Corporate Responsibility Roundtable, a multi-stakholder brainstorming on the launch of the work of the updated Guidelines.

The report provides a first assessment of the outcome of the 2011 Update of the Guidelines adopted at the OECD Ministerial Meeting and a compilation of ideas for future implementation. It also reports the actions taken by the 42 adhering governments from June 2010 to June 2011.