Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2014

This 14th annual report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises describes the activities undertaken to promote the observance of the Guidelines during the implementation cycle of June 2013-June 2014. This includes work on due diligence in the financial and extractive sectors, as well as along agricultural supply chains, strengthened co-operation with non-adhering countries, the outcomes of the 2nd Global Forum on Responsible Business Conduct, as well as the activities of National Contact Points who promote the observance of the Guidelines' principles and standards in the 46 adhering countries.